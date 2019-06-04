Etisalat too had gone in for free speed upgrades for its home services

Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Subscribers of du can download speeds of up to 500 Mbps on their home internet for free as part of the telecom provider’s Eid Al Fitr promotion. The offer began on Tuesday and will last for a limited time. Du did not say when the promotion would end.

“Customers will benefit from the automatic upgrade that will be done at no additional charge or commitment and with absolutely no change to their monthly bill,” a spokesperson for du said in a statement to Gulf News.