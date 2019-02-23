What’s even better is that the Galaxy S10 has the most convenient feature; Wireless Power-Sharing. With the Galaxy S10 serving as a portable charger, phones and wearables around you will never run out of battery. Imagine a scenario when you go on a run and realise halfway that your earbuds are out of battery. How unlucky is that? All you need to do is to place them on the back of the phone, and let it do its magic. Saving battery is so last year; the Galaxy S10 not only charges batteries but also saves its own battery intelligently as it optimises according to your own routine. Next time someone asks for a charger, know that the Galaxy S10 is always the answer.