The headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Image Credit: AP

New York: Uber Technologies Inc said it instituted a hiring freeze for employees working on software and services across the US and Canada, as the ride-hailing company faces mounting losses.

An Uber spokesman said on Friday that the San Francisco-based company has put a pause on hiring new software engineers and product managers. Those teams had exceeded their hiring goals for the year, he said. The freeze will not include workers in Uber’s freight or autonomous vehicles businesses.

“We are continuing to aggressively hire talent, including many engineers, all over the world,” the spokesman said. “We temporarily hit pause on some teams while we ensure we’re being both effective and efficient in staffing against our strategic priorities.”