Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.
Twitter said in a tweet that it did not get the idea for the button from a poll posted by its largest shareholder Elon Musk, asking users if they wanted the feature.
On Monday, Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter and started the poll.
Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal also urged users to “vote carefully.” On April 1, Twitter said it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message on April Fools’ Day.
Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.