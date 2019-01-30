The Terra, like its indoor sibling, operates on its own and will head back to a base station to recharge, even in mid-mow. It can be used with a smartphone app to schedule automatic mowing and programmed to cover specific parts of a yard. The robot has “smart mapping” technology, according to the company, to mow in efficient, straight, back-and-forth lines and doesn’t need boundary wires to keep it out of the flower beds.