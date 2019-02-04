The PlayStation 4, headed for its sixth year, will likely surpass the 100 million unit sales milestone by mid-2019, cementing it as one of the best-selling consoles in history. Even so, this year’s software line-up isn’t as impressive as it was last year, when blockbuster titles like ‘God of War’, ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ debuted. For the full fiscal year, Sony kept its forecast for the games division of 310 billion yen. Now, attention is turning to the details and timing of the next-generation console.