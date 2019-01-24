It’s unclear whether that pressure has affected business. Ren said the company’s 2019 revenue is expected to top $125 billion, while Yu said smartphone shipments rose 35 per cent to 206 million units in 2018. He expects “Internet of Things” devices and 5G to drive sales this year and propel Huawei’s goal of becoming the world’s No. 1 smartphone maker after surpassing Apple Inc last year.