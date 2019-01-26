While Google pays well and regularly appears near the top of surveys of the best places to work, it, like many companies, deals with compensation questions from employees around the start of each year. But this debate occurred at an exceptionally fractious time for the internet giant. Groups of workers have brought demands to top brass on a range of issues, including a lack of benefits for contract staff and the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Thousands of Google staff staged a walkout last year after a report that the company gave large exit payments to executives accused of sexual harassment.