Dubai: Oppo is gearing up to launch its first commercially-ready 5G smartphone in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The Oppo Reno 5G is now available exclusively from etisalat stores and online through etisalat’s eShop, before its wide release on September 29.
Andy Shi, president, OPPO, Middle East and Africa said: “The Reno 5G continues our breakthrough Reno series by adding an additional element to the premium line — the power of 5G.”
Each generation has offered improvements in data transmission speed and capacity, and with 5G the networks are really set to make the transition from telephony to other objects.
The company is a key contributor to the standardisation of 5G, and successfully completed 5G internet access for the first time in October 2018.
Oppo is investing substantially in the Gulf region, having shifted their Mena (Middle East and North Africa) headquarters from Cairo to Dubai this year and launched local operations in Saudi Arabia.
With 5G, transmission speeds should accelerate sufficiently to allow for self-driving cars to take to the roads or for doctors to conduct operations remotely.
It will also cut the cord on augmented and virtual reality.
The ability to connect more sensors will help make many services “intelligent”, such as helping manage traffic flow and telling the sanitation department when garbage bins need to be emptied.
Industry is in particular looking forward to 5G to reinvent manufacturing and allow it to monitor all sorts of processes.
Reno 5G is equipped with a 48MP ultra-clear camera. Its 1/2.0’ ultra-large sensors and f/1.7 ultra-large aperture combine with MFNR and HDR software algorithms, protecting users from over-exposure and creating stunning detail in low-light conditions.
The Oppo Reno 5G price in India is expected to be Rs50,000 (about Dh2,544, or about $693) for the 256GB variant, according to mysmartprice.com. Reno 5G launch is expected later this month.
Reno 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, to effortlessly satisfy the user’s need for speed. With up to 8GB RAM, the user can stream, game and chat with smooth and efficient results.
It not only integrates a fourth-generation artificial intelligence engine, but also demonstrates a giant leap in CPU smartphone performance, increased in power by 45 per cent.
Price in the UAE
The Reno 5G is now available for Dh3,699 from etisalat and from major retailers from September 29.
Colours
Available colours will include jet black and ocean green.
Price in India
