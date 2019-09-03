What will 5G do?

The much-vaunted internet of things (IoT) has so far been hobbled by the limitations of mobile networks, both in terms of transmission speeds of handsets and the fact the backbone of networks hadn’t been expanded sufficiently in many cases to handle huge volumes of data.



With 5G, transmission speeds should accelerate sufficiently to allow for self-driving cars to take to the roads or for doctors to conduct operations remotely.



It will also cut the cord on augmented and virtual reality.



The ability to connect more sensors will help make many services “intelligent”, such as helping manage traffic flow and telling the sanitation department when garbage bins need to be emptied.



Industry is in particular looking forward to 5G to reinvent manufacturing and allow it to monitor all sorts of processes.