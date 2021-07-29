San Francisco: Facebook on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the recently ended quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead.
Profit jumped $10.4 billion on revenue of $29 billion, with the number of people using the social network monthly climbing to 2.9 billion, Facebook said in a second quarter update that sparked an after-hours selloff.
“We had a strong quarter as we continue to help businesses grow and people stay connected,” Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings release.