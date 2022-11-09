Washington: Tesla chief Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of shares in the electric car company, SEC filings showed Tuesday, more than a week after he closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission documents show Musk, who financed much of his Twitter purchase with Tesla stock, sold 19.5 million shares worth some $3.95 billion.
The latest sale brings the total value of Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $20 billion since he disclosed his stake in twitter in April.
Musk sold a combined $15.4 billion worth of Tesla shares in April and August, but had said there were no further sales planned.
Musk, the world's richest person, took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal last month and has engaged in drastic measures including sacking half the staff and a plan to charge for blue check verification marks.