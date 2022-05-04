Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.
Meanwhile, Musk plans to take Twitter public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Musk has told potential investors he plans to stage an initial public offering to return Twitter to public markets, the report said.
Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.