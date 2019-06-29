Mac Pro is a niche product for Apple and not a high volume seller

In this file photo taken on June 03, 2019 Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Image Credit: AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple will shift production of its Mac Pro computers to China, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

That desktop is the only major Apple device produced in the US, in Texas to be exact.

Apple has chosen a Taiwanese contractor, Quanta Computer Inc, to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer near Shanghai, the Journal said, quoting people familiar with Apple’s plans.

Apple did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Mac Pro is a niche product for Apple and not a high volume seller. But the shift could still anger President Donald Trump, who has been pressing US companies in general and Apple specifically to make things in America.