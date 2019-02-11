Smartphone labels from Apple to Samsung Electronics Co are contending with a plateauing global market after years of breakneck growth, as a lack of innovation discourages consumers from replacing devices as often as they used to. Apple also has to cope with the rise of Huawei, which is eroding its share of a market once pivotal to driving its growth. The country’s top electronics retailers slashed prices on the latest iPhones by as much as 20 per cent in past months — an unusual move that illustrated waning enthusiasm for Apple’s gadgets.