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Microsoft unveils AI coding model for personal computers

AI-powered coding comes to personal computers in Microsoft's latest innovation

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Microsoft announces the Surface Laptop Ultra powered by Nvidia RTX Spark on October 07, 2026 at Dogpatch studios in San Francisco, California.
Microsoft announces the Surface Laptop Ultra powered by Nvidia RTX Spark on October 07, 2026 at Dogpatch studios in San Francisco, California.
AFP

WASHINGTON: Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled an AI coding model that can run directly on personal computers, alongside a new security technology designed to prevent AI agents from accessing data without permission.

At an event in San Francisco, the company also showcased a high-performance Surface laptop called Ultra powered by Nvidia’s RTX Spark chips.

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Microsoft aims to turn Windows into a platform for AI agents capable of handling tasks ranging from writing computer code to completing complex business projects on desktop and laptop computers.

The strategy reflects Microsoft’s bet that some tasks currently handled by its costly Azure cloud computing data centres can be shifted to high-performance Windows devices in businesses and homes.

The company holds a strong position in that market, where customers bear the hardware costs.

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