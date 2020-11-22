Valentina Shevchenko defeated Brazil’s Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: It’s not too often that you see siblings fighting on the same card at an MMA event.

But when it’s the Shevchenko sisters, Valentina and Antonina, you can be sure that they’re going to seize the opportunity to prove that they are a very special breed of fighter and leave the Octagon as winners.

Just shortly after Antonina, the elder of the two Kyrgyzstani/Peruvian sisters, demolished Ariane Lipski via TKO at the end of Round 2, Valentina, the more famous name in MMA, delivered a masterclass to out-think and outfight Brazil’s Jennifer Maia in the co-main event at UFC 255 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

For many, the women’s flyweight contest overshadowed the main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez, where the former recorded a flawless submission victory via the dreaded guillotine choke at just 1:57 seconds of the first round to defend his flyweight title.

Figueiredo (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) is by far one of the most formidable fighters in the flyweight ranks and is fast running out of opponents who can stop his unbelievable momentum.

“Call me master of the wizards,” he said after yet another easy day in the office. “I promised my master that I would do this, I told them that this would happen so I trained for that and that’s exactly what happened.

“We changed our stance because he never saw me kick in previous fights, but I knew that I could kick him, but he never had that on film.

“I want to face Brandon Moreno, Dana make this happen, that’s the fight that I want to happen.

I love everyone in Brazil. I’m the best pound-for-pound!”

Valentina Shevchenko could also stake a claim for being the best at flyweight but unlike Figueiredo she was not sure what the future would hold in store for her. But for the moment, she basked in her victory over a very dangerous opponent in Maia.

“Every time, the victory is something that brings so much happiness,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling, the best feeling ever after the victory.

“Today we have double amazing feeling because my sister won, I won and it’s a huge celebration for us.

“I’m ready to fight anyone, I never pick my opponent. I’m ready for whoever they will put in front of me.

“I believe there should be one more fight between Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy, because Lauren Murphy, she did great to get where she is right now.

“But the other question, is if I want to wait so long? No I don’t,” she added, hinting at what could have meant an imminent retirement. “Me, finally coming back from the injury, waiting for so long, I don’t want to wait so long anymore.”

