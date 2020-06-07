Canadian schoolteacher given MMA lesson in five rounds by reigning champion Nunes

Amanda Nunes punches Felicia Spencer during their UFC featherweight championship bout Image Credit: USA Today

Dubai: Felicia Spencer, the 29-year-old algebra teacher from Canada, had done her homework for her featherweight fight against reigning champion Amanda Nunes, but what she did not do was bring her fight-game to the Octagon for UFC 250 at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas late Saturday night.

Instead she was given a comprehensive lesson in mixed martial by the Brazilian who dominated her in every aspect of the sport through five punishing rounds before earning a huge unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) victory.

In the process Nunes made history as she became the first fighter in UFC history to defend active titles in two weight classes — the featherweight and bantamweight.

Spencer, who came into the contest having won eight of her 10 career fights, was in trouble right from the early exchanges in round one and absorbed 120 significant strikes against the 36 she slipped in.

It seemed incredible that she lasted the full five rounds against Nunes who effortlessly handed thundering rights and low kicks to the body of the Canadian native.

Amanda Nunes celebrates her unanimous-decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Nunes also beat Spencer, a takedown specialist, at her own game securing six to control most of the fight when it went to the mat.

“That was my goal, defending my two belts ... I’m the greatest,” screamed the Brazilian to a near-empty Apex Arena

“I’m so happy right now. I don’t know what’s next, but I proved it [my greatness] already.”

Nunes improves to 20-4 overall.

Elsewhere on the card former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt bounced back from a three-fight losing run since he surrendered the belt in 2017 with a second round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling via KO.

Carbrandt landed a huge right at 4:59 of the round to signal an end to the three-round contest.

UFC 250 results

Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)

Cody Garbrandt defeated Aljamain Sterling via KO at 4:59 of round 2

Aljamain Sterling defeated Cory Sandhagen via rear naked choke at 1:28 of round 1

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sean O’Malley defeated Eddie Wineland via KO at 1:54 of round 1

Alex Caceres defeated Chase Hooper via unanimous decision

Devin Clark defeated Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision

Cody Stamann defeated Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision

Maki Pitolo defeated Charles Byrd via TKO at 1:10 of round 2

Alex Perez defeated Jussier Formiga via TKO at 4:06 of round 1

Herbert Burns defeated Evan Dunham via rear naked choke at 1:20 of round 1