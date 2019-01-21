“It was a beautiful result for UAE Team Emirates. To get on the podium as the best team in the first World Tour race of the year is amazing,” said sports director Neil Stephens. “Today we achieved more goals than we were after. We wanted to take the team classification but to try to be in the best possible spots in the individual classification. We achieved that considering that we have three riders in the top 15 of the classification, with Ulissi in the top 10. The great work that characterises this group added up over the week. It’s an important factor that will show positively in the next wave of competitions“.