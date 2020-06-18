Al Forsan has turned to robotic technology to help get back up and running Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi is among the first sports facilities that has reopened following a lengthy break in line with the government’s preventive measures and directives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Forsan has obtained all required permits and approvals from governmental authorities and has also met all requirements for social distancing and disinfection operations, according to a statement issued late on Wednesday.

The first phase of activities opening out for general public and members includes horseback riding in open areas only, along with karting and clay pigeon shooting. All these activities will be carried out within a strict preventive protocol while enabling visitors to enjoy the activities in total safety.

In line with social distancing measures, maximum occupancy for each equestrian arena will be only three riders and one training coach at each session. The Equestrian Academy is currently operating on an area of 875 square metres spread over three fields bringing the total number of riders to nine in a single time slot.

During karting, a minimum of eight and a maximum of 10 racers will be allowed per round, while at the shooting range a maximum of three shooters will be allowed to be present at a time.

Before the opening, Al Forsan International Sports Resort conducted a wide disinfection operation drive for all its facilities in partnership with the Tawazun Strategic Development Fund. The drive used the latest sanitising methodologies, including an unmanned self-operating robot (CoDi BOT UGV), designed and manufactured by the fund’s affiliate company, Marakeb Technologies.

Artificial intelligence (A.I.) in its most innovative aspects has been used in the disinfection operations in a move to sustainably consolidate the resort’s status as a safe leisure and sports destination for both, residents and tourism visitors.

The disinfection operation covered the resort’s various premises, including sports activities in open and closed areas, offices, staff areas, equipment stores and warehouses. All returning members of staff have undergone medical check-ups to ensure their safety and that of the visitors to the resort.

Al Forsan has further implemented strict measures whereby all sports equipment, machines and weapons will be thoroughly disinfected before and after usage, with full commitment to social distancing, among visitors and staff members.

The resort has also outlined a set of preventive measures and health precautions that would be in effect in all sport areas, to ensure a safe environment for its guests and allow them to enjoy their time in a safe and secure environment.