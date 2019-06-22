Dubai: Dubai’s Victory Team is confident of repeating their success of the previous round, when they travel for the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival in the first week of July.

Brimming with confidence following their dominant first place, during the Lake of the Ozarks round of the 2019 ABPA Offshore Championship Series, in the first week of June, Victory 3’s Salem Al Adidi and Eisa Al Ali are confident of a second straight success when the race is held on Lido Beach on July 6-7.

After opening with a second place in Round One in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Al Adidi and Al Ali are now at the top of the overall standings.

They are followed by James Sheppard and Steve Curtis, in ‘Miss Geico’, while ‘222 Offshore’ with Giovanni Carpitella and Darren Nicholson aboard are third.

The racing weekend will host the 35th season of the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival and Victory Team have been hatching their own plans to dominate Round Three on Lido Beach.

“I believe we have got a near-perfect set-up for our boat at the moment. So, the emphasis now will be to keep our momentum going into the remainder of the season,” Al Adidi told Gulf News.

“The taste of success can be a great motivator. After further testing in Jebel Ali during the last two weeks, we feel confident of continuing with our success in the third round of the championship. Of course, we will also need that little bit of luck too,” he added.

The powerboat racing in Sarasota will be the third round on the 2019 ABPA Offshore Championship Series, and is meant to coincide with US National Day celebrations.

“We have been on a learning curve since we started participating in this Class 1 series since last season. Last year showed us so many aspects where we could grow further as a team and our crew complimented our efforts in pushing towards the top,” Al Ali noted.

“I feel that now is our time to show the real potential of the Victory Team. After our win in Lake Ozark we have started believing that anything is possible provided we are willing to put in the hard work. I can feel that everything is coming together for us, and it is now only a matter of time when Victory Team will be among the most powerful teams in Class 1 racing,” he added.