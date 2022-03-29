The UAE jiu-jitsu team produced an excellent performance on day one of the sixth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Bahrain, finishing top of the medal table after an impressive display of technical ability.
The country’s elite athletes asserted their readiness to defend the UAE’s title by winning five gold medals, a silver, and four bronze in Manama. Jordan rank second after securing a gold and silver, while Thailand sit third with a gold and three bronze. Host nation Bahrain are fourth with a silver and a bronze medal.
Zayed Al Kathiri, the UAE team’s star player, earned gold in the 56kg division to kick-off this edition’s medal haul. For the UAE squad, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi (69kg) and Saeed Al Kubaisi (85kg) also took gold. In the women’s categories, Balqis Abdullah (48kg) and Mariam Al Ameri (70+) stormed to gold, demonstrating the UAE strength across the board.
Meanwhile, Faisal Al Ketbi picked up silver in the 85kg weight division, and Bashayer Al Matrooshi (57kg), Sharifa Al Namaani (48kg), Theyab Al Nuaimi (56kg), and Faraj Al Awlaki (69kg) all took bronze.
Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the players on their success. “The UAE national team’s achievement is unparalleled and historic,” he said. “I congratulate them and wish good luck to all the players.”
Al Hashemi also praised the officials as well as the Bahrain Jiu-Jitsu Federation for a well-organised tournament.
Al Dhaheri, applauded the UAE National Team’s performance on the first day of the competition. “It is an ideal start for the squad and they have performed outstandingly,” he said. “We are optimistic that those who take to the mats on Tuesday will have a successful day.”