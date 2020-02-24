Dubai: The UAE Tour continues on Tuesday with Stage 2 to Hatta Dam. SOme roads in Fujairah and the surrounding areas will be closed during the above times.

Stage 2 - DUBAI MUNICIPALITY STAGE - Hatta - Hatta Dam (168km)

The Hajar Mountains stage starts from Hatta (Heritage Village) and crosses the Hajar Mountains and the surrounding desert on wide, straight roads with continuous undulations. After the turning point in Fujairah the route returns towards Hatta. Beyond Munay, the route turns to Huwaylat and from there to Hatta Fort. In that stretch the route overcomes two short climbs with slopes around 10% and a series of fords in concrete. In its finale the route crosses Hatta before the challenging climb of Hatta Dam which reaches 17 per cent.