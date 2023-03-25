Dubai: Delivering a power-packed performance, the UAE team emerged as champions at the Jiu-Jitsu Championship of the 10th Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament 2023 in Dubai on Friday.

The UAE team secured the top spot in the country rankings and amassed a total of 827 points. Stamping their authority on their home turf, the UAE team athletes clinched 12 gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

Brazil finished second, just behind the UAE, with 877 points, while Kazakhstan finished third, with 80 points.

The UAE team displayed exceptional skill, technique, and physical prowess throughout the tournament, showcasing their might in every fight. They dominated the mat, dispatching opponents with ease, and earning the coveted top spot in the overall rankings.

Heavy hitter

Brazil, a heavy hitter in the world of Jiu-Jitsu, also put up an impressive performance, giving the UAE a run for their money with their agile moves and tactical brilliance. However, despite their valiant efforts, they were unable to overtake the UAE, finishing in second place.

Kazakhstan, a relatively new contender in the sport, proved to be a surprise package in the tournament. Although they did not win as many medals as the other countries, they showed great promise, demonstrating an impressive fighting spirit, and clinching a well-deserved third place.

Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged as winners in the club’s category. The Jiu-Jitsu event drew athletes from various clubs and academies, who competed in juvenile, adult, and masters’ divisions in both men’s and women’s categories.

The competition was organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in collaboration with DSC.

The tournament was an intense showdown of outstanding talent and exceptional grappling techniques, as athletes put forth their best performances to clinch top honors. Al Ain dominated the competition, winning 17 medals including 6 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals across several categories. Baniyas Club took second place after securing 16 medals and the Sharjah Self Defence Club, finished third with 12 medals in different categories.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Saleh Al Marzouqi, Director of Support Department and member of the NAS organizing committee, gave away the prizes and were present during the presentation ceremony.

Next edition

Dhaheri hailed the great successes achieved by NAS Sports Tournament. “The number of participants in this edition is large, although it is for one day only, and we asked the organizing committee to make the next edition over two days so that a larger number of players and players can participate.”

“This year the number of participants in different jiu-jitsu competitions at NAS was huge, even though it was for one day only. In view of the overwhelming response, we asked the organizing committee to make the next edition over two days so that a larger number of players can be accommodated.”

Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “We are celebrating the 10th anniversary of NAS Sports Tournament. Thanks to the unwavering support Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has evolved into a prominent community sports event, featuring a multitude of sports disciplines and categories, since its inaugural launch in 2013.”

Elsewhere, the second day of the Padel Championship witnessed exciting matches in the Emirati and Expatriate Open category.

Roberto Rodriguez and Faris Al Janahi advanced to the round of 16 following an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Mohamed Bin Obood Alfalasi, Ruben Valles Aries.

Next round

In other matches, Salem Alhouli and Andre Perez Vera defeated Muhammad Ahmed Ahli and Alberto Dualdi 6-4, 6-3, Ali Al-Aref and Victor Mena beat Abdullah Al-Nuaimi and Goncalo da Costa 6-2, 6-0.

Hamad Al-Janahi and Xavier Mason also advanced to the next round after battling past Martin Noschesetenis and Omar Bahrouzyan 6-4, 7-6, 10-8.

Maied Al-Awadi and Gabi Lima beat Abdullah Al-Marmar and Francisco Ferraro 6-3, 6-2. Hamad Binsamnoh Abdalla and Francisco Javier downed Hamdan Aljanahi and Jesuan Gonzales 6-4, 6-3.

After defeating Khaled Belhoul Alfalasi and Emilio Misas 6-, 6-1, Mohammad Alshamsi and Daniel Blanco advanced to the next round.