GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
UAE Sport

UAE President receives UAE jiu-jitsu Asian Games medallists

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE places great importance on the sports sector

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received members of the UAE jiu-jitsu team who won medals at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, accompanied by members of the team’s technical and administrative staff.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the team members on their achievement, which reflected the combined efforts of the players, coaches and administrators. He also commended the determination shown by the UAE’s athletes in representing the country at the Games.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE places great importance on the sports sector and continues to support its development in ways that strengthen the country’s global standing. He expressed his hope that the team’s achievement would provide further motivation to build on this success across various sports in the UAE.

The UAE jiu-jitsu team members expressed their pride in the achievement, noting that Sheikh Mohamed’s support and encouragement provide strong motivation to achieve further success while representing the UAE at international sporting events.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Basketball team up with Special Olympics UAE

Dubai Basketball team up with Special Olympics UAE

2m read
McIlroy is the most successful player in the history of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy calls Dubai 'second home' ahead of 2027 return

4m read
Aayan Khan

UAE cricketer Aayan joins Red Bull as brand ambassador

4m read
What a week it's been for Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball complete perfect EuroLeague road trip

2m read