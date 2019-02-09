Left-handed Fahad Al Janahi made a winning return to domestic scene with an authoritative 6-1, 6-0 win against Hany Al Sa’adi and give UAE A the lead. However, Amirvala Madanchi — also returning to the courts after a seven-month layoff — couldn’t get his rhythm as he went down 2-6, 3-6 to Davis Cupper Yaqoub Makhzouma and allow Syria to draw level. The deciding doubles then went the distance till Al Janahi and Madanchi won 4-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (5) for the hosts’ second win.