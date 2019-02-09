Dubai: UAE A and France maintained their winning run at the end of the second day of the 25th Al Nasr Leisureland (ANL) Nations Cup tennis on Friday.
In Friday’s action, UAE A got the better of Syria 2-1, while France defeated UAE B for their second win in as many days of the competition.
Philippines also registered their first points after Ukraine failed to turn up for a second day, while former champions India crashed to their second defeat with a 0-3 result against Nigeria.
Left-handed Fahad Al Janahi made a winning return to domestic scene with an authoritative 6-1, 6-0 win against Hany Al Sa’adi and give UAE A the lead. However, Amirvala Madanchi — also returning to the courts after a seven-month layoff — couldn’t get his rhythm as he went down 2-6, 3-6 to Davis Cupper Yaqoub Makhzouma and allow Syria to draw level. The deciding doubles then went the distance till Al Janahi and Madanchi won 4-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (5) for the hosts’ second win.
In Group B action, France got off to a slow start with Mohammad Al Ahli giving UAE B a 6-2, 6-0 win over Maxime Morin. However, Pierre-Antoine Dumas drew France level with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Abdul Rahman Al Janahi. Dumas then teamed up with long-time UAE resident Xavier Masson to win 7-5, 6-4 against Mohammad and Abdullah Al Ahli.
In the second Group B match, India crashed to their second straight loss. The former champions, who had lost 0-3 against France on the opening day, went down by an identical margin against Nigeria to be placed fourth in the group and slim chances of advancing to the knockout semi-finals.
Organised by Tennis Emirates, the silver jubilee edition of this longest-running annual team competition, will conclude with the final on February 14.
RESULTS
Group A: UAE A bt Syria 2-1; Philippines bt Ukraine 3-0 (WO); Group B: France bt UAE B 2-1; Nigeria bt India 3-0.