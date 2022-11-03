Dubai: Dubai will host some of the elite world footballers to participate in a charitable initiative, to be organised by Amsak International Foundation, which is chaired by the international Senegalese star Mamadou Sakho, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and in partnership with Noor Dubai; the Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.
The charitable initiative’s revenue will be allocated for the support of orphaned children. The event is scheduled for November 16 with participation of the most famous international football stars.
The initiative comprises various events, top of which is a charitable football match taking place at Al Nasr Club with participation of stars Mamadou Sakho, Moroccan Mehdi Bin Atiya, Bacary Sanya, Ishiar Dia, Christian Benteke.
Personal belongings
Personal belongings & shirts of the most famous international football stars, who have attained sports achievements, will be offered in a charitable auction. Top on the list of players whose belongings will be offered in this auction are: the French star Karim Benzema, who will present the shirt with which he won the European Champions League, Brazilian star Neymar, Argentine great Lionel Messi, French striker Thierry Henry, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.
The initiative aims to support orphaned children in Senegal through establishing educational entities, schools, training departments to teach children various vocational crafts and sports centers to teach them the practice of professional football.