His fifth victory of the season was came at the 44km TT course in Ljubljana and became his first national professional title after beating Matej Mohoric (+29 seconds) and Jan Tratnik (+45 seconds) both from Bahrain-Merida.

“I was aware of the high level of the competitors, especially considering Mohoric and Tratnik were competing, however I was well trained and worked hard after the Tour of California. In the first part of the course I set a regular pace, close to my limit, and in the second half I pushed as hard as I could. I’m really satisfied with my performance and with this beautiful national title,” said a delighted Pogacar.