Abu Dhabi: The riders of UAE Team Emirates continue their record breaking season with another win — this time courtesy the young Slovenian talent Tadej Pogacar, who became a national Individual Time Trial Champion over the weekend.
His fifth victory of the season was came at the 44km TT course in Ljubljana and became his first national professional title after beating Matej Mohoric (+29 seconds) and Jan Tratnik (+45 seconds) both from Bahrain-Merida.
“I was aware of the high level of the competitors, especially considering Mohoric and Tratnik were competing, however I was well trained and worked hard after the Tour of California. In the first part of the course I set a regular pace, close to my limit, and in the second half I pushed as hard as I could. I’m really satisfied with my performance and with this beautiful national title,” said a delighted Pogacar.