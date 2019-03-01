“I have been training really hard this past year, and I was able to significantly improve in many aspects of the sport. There’s always more to work on, but I arrive here with confidence and hope to achieve something great. Whatever happens, to me, it’s always great to compete on the global stage and the experience you gain from it is extremely valuable. So, in a way, I know that whatever happens, I’m going back having learnt a lot and with greater readiness for the next challenge.”