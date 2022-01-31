Sharjah: The fifth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament, organized by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA), has continued its successful competitions on the playgrounds of the Sharjah National Park. Some 1,400 players, divided into 97 teams are competing in football, 35 teams, basketball 15, cricket 25, volleyball 10, and hockey 12 teams.
Competitions of the fourth week intensified as 24 matches were played. Of them eight matches played in football, four in basketball, two in volleyball, four in cricket and 6 in hockey. The tournament is adhering to all precautionary measures required by the country in sports activities.
LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, expressed satisfaction over the level of the tournament, making it one of the strongest in the technical level. He also praised the sincere efforts of the organizing team, raising the tournament to a level echoing the good reputation of Sharjah in organizing and hosting sports events.
Exciting basketball
As for the results, the football matches witnessed competition and resulted in the following: In group A, Sikanova team defeated Phoenix FC 3-0, and Fast Contracting team defeated Aberco with the same result. In group B, Julphar team defeated National Paint 3-0 and Al Rayes defeated Admirals 1-0. In group C, Sharjah Police team defeated R.P.M 2-0, and Sharjah Immigration team defeated Al-Nusour 2-1. In group D, Pasta Zone team defeated Maria Trading 6-1, and Sharjah Cooperative Society team defeated Al Muttahideen 5-1.
The strong and exciting basketball competitions resulted in the victory of The Burgery team over Al Majaz Boys 52-38; Fast team over Marikina 20-0. The Pasta Zone team defeated the Patriots 50-31, and the Old Gun’s team defeated the Sharjah Cooperative Society team 29-21. In the volleyball competitions, the Ocean Air team defeated the Mazraa team 2-0, and the Big Mart team beat Pasta Zone 2-1.
The cricket matches competition resulted in the victory of the Super 98 DXB team over DTPS Shj, Dibba Al Hisn team over Saud Trading, the Sharjah Police team over the Sharjah Cooperative Society team, and the Royal Evea Ajman over Aberco Fright.
On the other hand, hockey competitions continued, and the fourth round witnessed 6 strong matches resulted in the victory of the Sharjah Tigers Hockey Club over Khalifa Hockey Club Fujairah 10-2, the UAE Accipiter Hockey Club team over the UAE Falcon Green team 5-1, and Khalifa Hockey Club Fujairah tied with UAE Falcon Red.
Sharjah Tigers Hockey Club also defeated UAE Accipiter Hockey Club 6-0, Khalifa Hockey Club Fujairah defeated UAE Falcon Green 10-0, and Sharjah Tigers Hockey Club defeated UAE Falcon Red 3-0.