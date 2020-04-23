New board of directors takes over with Ali Salem Al Midfa at the helm

The club management has kept the faith on Abdul Aziz Al Ansari to continue as Sharjah Club coach. Image Credit: Sharjah Club

Dubai: The new board of directors of Sharjah Club has quashed all rumours over the appointment of a new coach while reaffirming their faith in former midfielder Abdul Aziz Al Anbari to continue with the senior football team.

The board of directors was re-constituted by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Club late on Wednesday, with a new position created to include a specialised health officer.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the new Board of Directors will be headed by Ali Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Midfa with the assistance of nine members.

Among the first decisions taken by the new board was that Al Anbari would continue looking after the senior football team till an announcement was made by the football committee, which will now be headed by Abdullah Al Ajla.

There were talks making the rounds that defending champions Sharjah Club may prefer the services of Argentinean Rodolfo Arruabarrena as coach in place of Al Anbari. However, it was decided to allow the former Sharjah Club midfielder to continue with the senior football team.

Mohammad Ali Al Hammadi, one of the club’s former goalkeepers, has made a comeback of sorts into administration for his ex-club. Currently a member of the Appeals Committee and Club Licensing Committee at the UAE Football Association (UAE FA), Al Hammadi will now be the legal counsel in the new board of members.

Besides this, one of the new faces on the board will be Sultan Ebrahim Al Askar, Director of Sharjah Islamic Bank who will step in as chairman of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department. The new board also paved the transformation of existing investment company into an independent Investment and Commercial Development Department, chaired by Ebrahim Mohammad Al Jarwan, former president of the Sharjah Investment Club.

Among the new departments, one of the most important ones is the Planning and Quality Department that will be headed by Tariq Jassem Al Midfa who is the Director of Strategy and Performance Development at the General Department of Sharjah Police. Al Midfa is expected to review the club’s current administrative structure and current strategy and modify it in line with the emirate’s vision 2021-2071.

New Board of Directors