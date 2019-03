Image Credit:

Dubai: Jaime Ayovi grabbed the glory for Shabab Al Ahli as his extra-time strikes secured the Arabian Gulf Cup for the Dubai club with a 3-1 victory over Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Henrique Luvannor opened the scoring for Shabab with a simple tap-in five minutes before the half-time interval, but they could not go into the break with the advantage as Sebastian Tagliabue levelled the scores with a screamer right on the 45-minute whistle.

The second half was a stalemate as both sides seemed more afraid to concede a goal rather than go for a killer strike.

In extra-time, Ayovi proved to be the difference as he put Shabab ahead for the second time in the game with a fortuitous deflection six minutes into the period.

This time Shabab not only held on to their advantage, but extended it as Ecuadoran Ayovi made it 3-1 with his second of the night six minutes after the change of ends as some patient passing allowed him to pick his spot and kill the game.