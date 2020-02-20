Son of Dubawi showed plenty of speed and stamina to record a thumping win over his rivals

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Charlie Appleby will be thinking of the history books after watching the well-bred Ghaiyyath break the track record and win the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes sponsored by Jaguar in compelling fashion on week eight of the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

The well-muscled son of Dubawi showed plenty of speed and stamina to record a thumping 8½ length victory over his five rivals, breaking the course record for 2,000m (turf) in the bargain.

Stable companion Spotify finished in second place with Scandinavian raider Privilegiado third.

Appleby, who has won the last two runnings of the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) with Hawkbill and Old Persian, has confirmed that the stayer’s contest on Dubai World Cup night will be the horse’s next target.

“Look, that was an impressive performance this evening,” said the Epsom Derby and Melbourne Cup-winning handler.

“He’s broken the track record and you saw what he can do when he gets in the front. He’s a relentless galloper. He’s had the run tonight so now we can hopefully work our way toward the Dubai Sheema Classic (March 28).

No trainer has won the 2,800m contest three times but Appleby must look to have a big chance of making history on the last Saturday in March during the Meydan extravaganza.

Ghaiyyath broke well under William Buick and settled into a nice rhythm at the head of the small field.

Once the horses flattened for the run to it was clear that there was only going to be one winner, as Ghaiyyath displayed another set of gears and pulled away to win as he liked.

“He’s a very energetic horse and was a little bit fresh today,” said Buick. “He puts a lot into everything he does. It was an exercise where we hoped to produce and he did it well.

“He’s a hugely talented horse and like Charlie mentioned, he’s going to get a nice rest until World Cup night now.”