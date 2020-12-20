Sharjah lost 2-1 to Bani Yas Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sharjah have promised to put their first loss this season behind them and focus on their President’s Cup quarter-final against a buoyant Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Bani Yas rode on an 80th-minute strike from Ahmad Abunamous to collect full points at home while handing the defending champions their first loss of the season last weekend.

Despite the loss, Sharjah kept their spot at the top of the standings. However, the King — one of two teams alongside Shabab Al Ahli Dubai who have been most successful in the President’s Cup competition — will want to get back to winning ways.

“I doubt there is reason to panic despite the loss. We had our chances against Bani Yas, but we didn’t make use of the opportunities that came our way. We need to look ahead and see how best we can forget that one match and give off our best against Al Dhafra,” Sharjah coach Abdul Aziz Al Anbari said.

“We are on the right path at the moment. The schedule can be a bit pushy, but that is the case for the other teams as well. As professionals we need to show the willingness to move forward.”

Al Anbari was quick to admit that Al Dhafra can be tricky opponents as they have a bunch of players who are capable of changing technique and form as per the on-field requirement. “Al Dhafra are technical in their approach. I am sure they will have their plan in place. I trust my players to follow suit and play as per the requirements against a gifted side like Al Dhafra,” he said. “The players have not had too much time to recover from last week. But that is true for the other teams as well, and we have to be as professional as possible.”

FIXTURES Monday

Al Dhafra v Sharjah, 4.50pm

Bani Yas v Al Wasl, 7.45pm

Tuesday

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai v Emirates, 4.45pm

Al Nasr v Ajman, 7.45pm

Sharjah’s Brazilian playmaker Igor Coronado also refused to dwell too much on last week’s loss to Bani Yas. “It is normal to lose focus following a loss. But I am convinced that this team is a family that wants to focus on the positives,” he said. “We speak among ourselves and I am sure that loss will only give us the added motivation to be the best we can as a team. The next match is perhaps our biggest challenge so far this season and we are confident of returning with a win.”

Later on Monday evening, Bani Yas will host Al Wasl in the second quarter-final. On Tuesday, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai will host Emirates in the early match, while Ajman will travel to Dubai to take on Al Nasr.