Currently supported by the GoSports Foundation through its Para Champions Programme, Jhajharia is not overawed with the task at hand. “Even when my event was not held at two successive Paralympics [Beijing and London], my focus was to stay motivated as I knew my opportunity to shine would come again. So now I keep telling myself that if I could break my own world record after an eight-year gap, then why can’t I do the same after four years?” he added.