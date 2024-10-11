Fujairah: Over 2,200 male and female athletes will compete for top honours in the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship — Round 4 (Gi), which will kick off at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah today.

The three-day round, the penultimate of the championship, has seen a remarkable turnout from clubs and academies, which reflects the growing significance of the championship and the intense competition among clubs to earn most points ahead of the final round in Abu Dhabi in December.

Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAEJJF, said: “Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become a major event for clubs and academies. The championship, featuring highly competitive five rounds, gives clubs and academies the chance to test their skills in a top-level environment.”

The Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has given the opportunity for athletes of different age groups to get the right exposure. Image Credit: Supplied

Quick finish to matches

Zayed Alrefaei of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, competing in the Youth Men’s 46KG category, aims to finish his matches quickly with submissions to save energy for later rounds.

“I’m excited for the championship to begin. I’ve performed well in the previous rounds and feel fully prepared to take out a stellar performance this time around too. I’ve trained hard, focusing on improving my skills and adding new tactics to my approach,” he said.