Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, on Thursday chaired the second meeting of the new board of Directors of the Council.
During the meeting, Mansoor highlighted the importance of fostering strong cooperation with national and international sports institutions to catalyse the development of the country’s sports sector. “The Dubai Sports Council is playing a major role in integrating the efforts of various sports organisations to further raise the emirate’s status as a global sporting hub and achieve greater successes in hosting international tournaments. We will continue to accelerate our efforts to achieve the vision of the leadership for the development of the sporting sector,” he said.
The UAE has become a preferred global sports destination with several leading international sports institutions, tournament organisers and sports federations planning to hold global championships and training camps in the country, Mansoor noted. An increasing number of delegations from these organisations have been visiting the Dubai Sports Council to discuss their requests.
Mansoor said the Council is committed to organise the 31st Al Gaffal Dhow Race on June 4 (Saturday) according to the highest global standards of excellence, as per the directives of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The race was founded and sponsored by the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to preserve the UAE’s marine and sporting heritage.
In May, Dubai hosted a football match featuring 22 international stars at a venue close to the Burj Khalifa. The match featured three stars who were Fifa Player of the Year awardees and five who have been part of World Cup winning teams. The match also included 11 players who have been part of teams that won the European Champions League, the European Championship, Copa America and Asian championships.
Hamdan Sports Complex
Many international stars in various disciplines train in Dubai ahead of major championships. A group of Olympic swimming champions is currently camping at the Hamdan Sports Complex to prepare for upcoming tournaments.
The Dubai Sports Council meeting reviewed the performance of various sports clubs in the emirate in the 2021-2022 season and a report on the Hamdan Sports Complex, which hosts local and international tournaments in swimming, water sports and other disciplines. The Complex serves as the official headquarters of many sports academies and regularly hosts training camps for clubs and teams.
The meeting was attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Board and members Hala Yousef Badri, Sami Al Qamzi, Mohammed Al Kamali, Maryam Al Hammadi, Moza Al Marri, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council.