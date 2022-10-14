Dubai: The UAE polo new season is set to get off to a glittering start with the Lan To Capital Luxury Polo Cup at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club’s state-of-the-art polo fields this weekend.

Lisa Matthews, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said: “We are proud to host the first grand season opening event that would revive the synergy and camaraderie between the UAE’s polo teams, sports clubs and supporting brands. This sporting event promises a traditional experience of discovering the Sport of the Kings, while having a beautiful dining experience with the polo fields as the spectators’ backdrop. After the challenging two years of pandemic and now that the country has seen a great ease of restrictions with booming tourism, the Lan To Capital Luxury Polo Cup is the definitely the right celebration to kick off the season.”

The action-packed matches in the Luxury Polo Cup, junior matches for the 9 to 15-year-olds on both days, horse archery show and a gala dinner on the last day have all been lined up to keep the fans spellbound on Saturday and Sunday at Emaar Hospitality Group’s Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, in collaboration with Monte Carlo Polo Federation.

Francesco Mitrano, President of Monte Carlo Polo Federation, said: “I am truly honoured to organise this event that reflects the goal of Monte Carlo Polo Federation to showcase this quintessential sport to all ages. This is the second time that we have partnered with Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and we want to thank them for such great work and giving our organisation an opportunity to introduce polo to Dubai’s most exclusive groups.”

The polo season in Dubai runs from October until May end. During the cooler months top riders from across the world take part in numerous high handicap-goal events, which increases the popularity of the sport to dizzying heights. Several academies and riding schools across in the UAE train the budding stars in polo, showjumping and dressage.

The sport is unique as it creates a perfect bonding between the player and the polo ponies, who play a bigger role as 60-70 per cent of the job is done by them and the rest by the players. In that backdrop, the new season will be aiming to take the sport to greater heights.

Lan Tschirky, CEO of Lan To Capital, said: “Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club is the most exclusive club in Dubai and we couldn’t be more proud to have worked closely with them and Monte Carlo Polo Federation in jumpstarting long-term sustainable relationships through the sport of polo. Both of them are aligned with the vision of Lan To Capital to cater to the broad range of both new and professional talents, while also innovating platforms such as the Luxury Polo Cup to form strong-minded communities through sports and events.”

The itinerary:

October 15:

2.30pm: Gates Open

3.30pm: Junior match

4.45pm: Luxury Polo Cup

October 16:

2.30pm: Gates Open

3.15pm: Horse Archery Show

4.30pm: Junior match

4.45pm: Luxury Polo Cup Final

6pm: Trophy ceremony