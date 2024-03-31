Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi World Championships Seniors 2024 Individuals and Mixed Teams will be held in the UAE Capital from May 19-24.

Organised by the International Judo Federation with the UAE Judo Federation, the week-long competition is expecting to host hundreds of judokas from more than 100 nations from around the world.

Now in its 37th edition, the World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi is the final qualifying round for athletes and there is expected to be a frenzied race for the limited spots on offer towards qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The judo competition at the Summer Games is to be held from July 27 to August 2.

Mohammed Bin Tha’aloob Saleem Al Darie, President of the UAE Judo Federation, was thrilled with the official sale of tickets to such a grand sporting extravaganza that is being hosted for the first time by Abu Dhabi.

“This very special event is a vehicle in which to send a message from Abu Dhabi to the world, a message of peace, tolerance, diversity and unity. I welcome all the participating nations to be part of this historic event in the UAE, and to explore the culture and hospitality of our country,” Al Darie said.

Biggest chances

“The excitement could not get better, especially because this event is the final grand competition before the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will be among the biggest chances for the athletes to try and qualify for an important event like an Olympic Games. And that is why we are expecting the general sporting public from the UAE to snap up tickets for this truly international competition,” he added.

Marius L. Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation was pleased with assigning such a huge responsibility on Abu Dhabi. “Abu Dhabi is moving forward in all areas of life and their clear commitment to sport is no exception. No stranger to us as an exemplary IJF host nation, having provided the perfect conditions for an outstanding 2023 World Championships Veterans and World Championships Kata, alongside the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, the Emirates again lend their expertise, organisation and friendship to the judo family,” Vizer noted.

“This final global liaison of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualification period is entrusted to the UAE Judo Federation because we know we are in safe hands. We will enjoy the perfect mix of spectacle, excellence and hospitality with athletes from all continents being welcomed here once again,” he added.