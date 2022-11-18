Rugby Matches

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will be the centrepiece of the Emirates Dubai 7s, which has hosted the series since its inception in 1999, as some of the world’s best rugby 7s players take to the pitch on December 2 and 3.

The 16-team men’s competition involves four pools of four teams each, including current No 1 and 2022 Series champions Australia, Olympic gold medallists Fiji and third-seeded France.

12 women’s teams will be divided into three pools of four countries, including Australia, the USA, Canada, China, France, New Zealand, Great Britain, Brazil, Fiji, Ireland, Spain and Japan.

Matches will be played across two pitches and will kick off at 9am UAE time on December 2 with Ireland competing against Spain in women’s Pool C. Following two full days of action-packed rugby matches the women’s final will take place at The Sevens Stadium at 6:56pm on December 3, followed by the men’s final at 7:26pm.

Invitational tournament

Participation in sports is also growing at the festival, with the addition of a new inclusive fitness competition, WODON3, for fitness elites as well as novice athletes looking to push their limits. This will join the Invitational Tournament favourites of Rugby 7s, 10s, Netball presented by Nakheel Community Management and Cricket presented by Dulsco, featuring male and female participants from 32 countries.

Globally acclaimed musical performances

The festival will host an entertaining line-up of international musical artists and DJs at the festival, including world-class performances and popular hits from The Cuban Brothers, Gorgon City and Craig David presents TS5.

The famous duo, Gorgon City, have smashed the charts for over 10 years and are set to kick off the entertainment on Friday 2nd December at Frequency on 8, a visual and audio experience, starting at 10pm. On Saturday 3rd December, funk-filled party starters, The Cuban Brothers, will perform at Beats on Two, a unique ‘Ibiza style’ bar concept which overlooks all the action on Pitch 2, between 4-5:30pm. Closing this year’s festival, one of the biggest British artists of all time, Craig David presents TS5 will bring soul, funk and hip-hop hits to Frequency on 8 at 9:30pm. In addition, the fan favourite ‘Rugby Rocks’ stage will showcase the very best local talent.

Tickets