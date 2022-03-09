Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Champions League witnessed intense action in its ninth week at ISD, Dubai Sports City.
Action-filled matches were played across all the different age groups, as some teams continued to shine and consolidate their position in the tournament, which is organised by Dubai Sports Council in association with Inspiratus.
In the U18 competitions, La Liga Academy White leads the standings with 18 points, while La Liga Blue beat Arabian Strikers 5-2 to climb to second place with 16 points and D-Gardens Sports Football Academy is in third place with 10 points.
In the U16 competitions, FS Foxes leads the standings with 22 points, while Alliance FC beat Al Etihad Academy 2-1 to climb to second place with 18 points and CFFA is in third place with 16 points.
In the U12 competitions, Shabab Al Ahli A ranked first with 22 points, Shabab Al Ahli B second with 20 points, and La Liga Academy U12 HPC third also with 18 points.
The Soccer Italian Style Football Academy (Cffa) team continued to dominate the U10 category, as it leads the leader board with 21 points, while Dynamo FA and Talented Football Academy landed in second place with 15 points and Juventus Academy in third place with 13 points.