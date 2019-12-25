Dubai: Dubai Sports City has announced an extensive sports programme to start the 2020 on a healthy note, catering to an age group starting from one-and-a-half years to adults.

Commenting on the January sign-up season, Vijay Sajjanhar, Chief Financial Officer of Dubai Sports City, said: “This January, our sports programmes will aim to provide an active and fun-filled experience for members of all ages to create unforgettable memories, while making lifelong friends, learning new skills and discovering hidden talents through athletics.”

Spanish Soccer Schools will kick off the new season on January 5 in two venues: Dubai Sports City Football Academy and the International School of Choueifat — Dubai. Members of Spanish Soccer Schools will have access to world-class facilities with Fifa approved facilities (including two full-size outdoor pitches and one indoor pitch), top coaching staff (including ex-international players), tailored programmes for all age groups and opportunities to interact with international teams via tournaments or player visits to the academy.

The new cricket term at the ICC Academy opens from January 7 onwards for a range of age groups for boys and girls, with a programme specially designed by international-level coaches to provide high-potential players with opportunities to join the UAE team.