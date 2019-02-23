“One of the things I promised my dad if I won this tournament is that we would go skydiving and do a bit of shopping,” new champion Bencic told spectators on centre court. “This is the first title for me this season and that makes this one very special. She [Kvitova] hits so hard and so the plan throughout was to ensure I got as many balls as possible across the net. I am not feeling all that tired, but I think I will once I receive my trophy,” she added.