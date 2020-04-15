The picturesque city of Sanya in China will be ready to host the Asian Beach Games, according to its vice mayor. Image Credit: Olympic Council of Asia

Dubai: The sixth Asian Beach Games will take place as scheduled in Sanya, China in November, according to the Olympic Council of Asia.

Sanya Vice Mayor Zhou Jun has informed the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Director General, Hussain Al Musallam, that the resort city in tropical Hainan province has not registered a single new COVID-19 case for more than two months.

“Since February 12, we have not had any new cases of confirmed infections in Sanya. That makes it 62 consecutive days without a single new case. The last confirmed patient was cured and discharged from the hospital on March 8,” Vica Mayor Zhou’s letter to the OCA said.

“And as of midnight on April 13, Hainan has reported a total of 29 asymptomatic cases, including 18 cases in Sanya. A total of 22 cases were freed from quarantine, while seven cases are still under medical observation. Among the 29 asymptomatic patients, seven cases were imported from abroad,” the letter has added.

“We appreciate there is still a long way to go in respect of controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19 around Asia because the health, safety and well being of our athletes is the most important factor,” Al Musallam noted.

“We remain hopeful that our Asian Beach Games can go ahead as planned in seven months’ time. We will continue to monitor the situation with the organising committee, the Chinese Olympic Committee and with all our NOCs in the five zones of Asia,” he added.