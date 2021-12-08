Participants in a swimming safety awareness programme pose with their certificates. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in partnership with National Health Insurance Company – Daman and the UAE Swimming Federation, has launched a series of community initiatives as a build-up to the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi from December 16-21.

Running throughout November and December in the UAE capital and Dubai, numerous workshops on Water Safety Awareness are being delivered in a bid to educate children and those in authoritative positions on swimming safely. The workshops cover essential points, such as: identifying hazards in and around various water environments; assessing the safety of swimming conditions, and how to use the pool and beach safely; prevention and response to emergencies; as well as identifying safety equipment located at every pool and beach.

The initiatives are being held in cooperation with several service providers in Abu Dhabi, including Apex Sports Academy, Hamilton Aquatics, Soul Sports Academy and Advantage Sports. In November, over 4,000 people took part with the programme delivering over 160 hours of workshops.

In addition to the series of workshops, ADSC and Daman are providing the chance for younger swimming fans to meet the official FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) mascot, Dana the Hawksbill Turtle. The mascot will be present at organised swim meets, school visits and community sports activations in the lead up to December’s championships.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We place high importance on the health and safety of community members, particularly during sports activities, and these initiatives and programmess help to support our efu forts. Grassroots communities are a fundamental foundation on which to build a nation of healthy citizens, and we are pleased to add these initiatives to our calendar in the lead up to the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

It is important for us to leverage international events such as the FINA World Swimming Championships to deliver benefits for the UAE’s residents – including improving health and wellness, building community spirit and discovering local talent. I am grateful to our partnerships with Daman, the UAE Swimming Federation and multiple service providers for supporting us in this vital programme.”