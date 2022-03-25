The fifth edition of Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament, will be concluded tomorrow, Saturday, March 26, on the sports fields at Sharjah National Park. Some 1,400 players participated in the 3-month tournament organized by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA).
The final ceremonies will witness exciting competitions to decide the tournament titles, crown the winning teams with cups and medals, and honor the best players. It will be attended by LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, heads of government and private departments, and sports officials and representatives of the participating teams.
In this unique tournament, organized by LSDA to boost labour sports in the emirate, the teams will meet as follows: In football, Sharjah Police and Al Rais teams will compete for first place, and Sharjah Cooperative Society and Skinova Clinic teams for third place.
In basketball, Fast team will meet with Burgery team on first place, and the Old Guns’ team with the Pasta Zone team for the third place.
In volleyball, Big Mart and Pasta Zone will compete for first place, and Ocean Air and Zak Electronics for third place.
In cricket, the final matches will be held between the Sharjah Cooperative Society team with the Sharjah Police team and the Special 95 Shj team with the Super 95 Dxb team.
In hockey, the final matches will be held between Sharjah Tigers Hockey Club and UAE Falcons Hockey Club, and between Accipiter Hockey Club and Khalifa Hockey Club.
This ceremony crowns the great success of this first of its kind tournament in five sports namely football, basketball, volleyball, cricket and hockey. In the tournament, the teams were divided into groups and the first and second from each group were chosen to play in the final rounds.
The tournament has succeeded in abiding by the Covid-19 preventive precautions in sporting events. It reflects the interest of the Emirate of Sharjah in the workers and their health and entertainment. It has promoted sport as a healthy lifestyle for workers.