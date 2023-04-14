Dubai: About 130 teams are expected compete for top honours in the Red Bull Basketball Half Court Championship, to kick off from April 15 to May 18 in various locations of UAE.
The final stage of the Championship will take place at Al Satwa Park in Dubai and the two winning men and women’s teams will qualify for the 3 × 3 Basketball World Cup Finals, to be held in September in Serbia.
Five different categories
Addressing the details of the championship, Ali Omar Al Baloushi, Director of Sports Events Department in Dubai Sports Council, “The first edition saw the participation of 120 teams, involving 480 players of various ages and nationalities competing in five different categories.
The Red Bull 3 × 3 Basketball, which is witnessing remarkable development, provides an unique opportunity for talented youth to qualify to the World Cup Finals in Serbia. DSC is pleased to renew its cooperation with the Red Bull for the second successive year to organise this championship.”
Prominent players
Shabab Al Ahli’s basketball star Nick Meinrath of America, UAE National Team & Shabab Al Ahli’s basketball star Qais Omar and Tariq Aboud, Head of the organising committee, also attended the press conference.
Tariq Aboud, the Managing Director of Sportsmania, said: “The Red Bull Basketball Half Court Championship attracts prominent players of multi-nationalities. The current edition will see participants compete in six categories and the matches are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. In Dubai, the qualifiers stage will take place at Champs stadiums in Dubai Festival City and Damac Hills 2. The other qualifiers stages will be held in the other UAE’s cities. Three teams will qualify from each Emirate to compete in the final stage,” he added.