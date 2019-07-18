Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Media has launched ‘UFC Arabia,’ the first Arabic language UFC application in the Mena region, following their partnership with the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion.
The application ‘UFC Arabia’ is downloadable through all major online stores, such as Apple Store and Google Play, and will be available on web, smart phone, and tablets. It will allow fans to track real-time updates of all UFC events and live-stream fights, anytime, anywhere, enabling them to switch from English to Arabic with ease.
“We are very excited to welcome back UFC to Abu Dhabi through the launch of this first Arabic language application, UFC Arabia. We are thrilled to allow all passionate fans in the UAE, and Mena, a chance to exclusively live stream all UFC events, and this step reaffirms our commitment to bringing all major sports to our viewers in the region,” Abdul Rahman Awadh Al Harthi, Executive Director of Television at Abu Dhabi Media, said.