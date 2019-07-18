Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Media has launched ‘UFC Arabia,’ the first Arabic language UFC application in the Mena region, following their partnership with the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion.

The application ‘UFC Arabia’ is downloadable through all major online stores, such as Apple Store and Google Play, and will be available on web, smart phone, and tablets. It will allow fans to track real-time updates of all UFC events and live-stream fights, anytime, anywhere, enabling them to switch from English to Arabic with ease.