World Championships (25m) to take place at Yas Island in December next year

An aerial view of Yas Island, where the FINA event will be held at the Etihad Arena in December, 2021. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi has managed to retain it’s position as hosts of the now rescheduled 15th FINA World Swimming Championships 25m from December 13-18 next year.

Held in the years when FINA does not organise its main FINA World Aquatics Championships that feature all five aquatics disciplines, the new dates for the postponed short course competition in the UAE capital were announced earlier this summer.

Earlier this week, the world governing body for aquatic sports, FINA went ahead and announced the FINA Swimming World 2021 calendar that now comprises of six legs from across Asia, the Middle-East and Europe between September to October 2021.

At the end of the six rounds, the swimmers will move to Abu Dhabi for the finale where the main overall champions stand to share a total prize fund of more than $2.5 million (Dhs 9.17 million).

The first half of 2021 season will be contested in Singapore and Jinan, China in September with final dates yet to be confirmed shortly. The circuit will then move to the second cluster as Berlin, Germany and Budapest, Hungary step in to stage the event from October 1-3 and October 7-9, respectively. The third and final cluster will be staged in Doha from October 21-23 and finally move to Kazan in Russia from October 28-30.

The FINA Swimming World Championships (25m) is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s iconic Yas Island.

The Etihad Arena is the UAE’s largest multi-purpose indoor arena set on the stunning waterfront of Yas Bay, offering world-class event space and hospitality. Proudly positioned on Yas Island, the global leisure and entertainment destination, the Etihad Arena is set to become the UAE’s leading entertainment landmark and enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global entertainment destination.

Also called the Short Course Worlds, the 15th edition of the competition will see men and women’s events in all four strokes, the individual medley, as well as relays and a couple of mixed relays as well.