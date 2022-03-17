Abu Dhabi: The Emirates International Endurance Village will conclude the 2021-2022 season with three races from March 18 to 20 in Al Wathba.
The Sheikh Zayed Bin Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup for Private Stables 100km will be held on Friday, followed by Abu Dhabi Women’s Festival race for a distance of 100km on Saturday. The Abu Dhabi Festival race for a distance of 120km on Sunday will bring the curtains down on the season, which included 11 races.
The registration process for the three races witnessed a great turnout, as riders and stables raced to register to compete for the last few titles this season, which was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba has completed its technical and logistical preparations for the event, providing the ideal atmosphere for the participants to present their best technical levels. The village has also announced the controls for participation and the safety measures in accordance with the protocol issued by the authorities.
Musallam Al Ameri, Director General of the Emirates Global Endurance Village at Al Wathba, valued the support of Sheikh Mansour for the races hosted by the village in each season.
Al Ameri welcomed the participants in the three races at the end of the season, which he described as successful, and said: “The cooperation of the participants with the race organising team and their commitment contributed to this success. The team has completed all the preparations and have provided highest levels of quality in organising the event.”
Mohammed Al Hadrami, Events Manager, confirmed the complete readiness of the facilities. “The work team gave all its time and effort to prepare the village logistically and technically to ensure the safety of riders and horses and the comfort of attendance, and in accordance with the implementation of the precautionary measures to combat the pandemic.”