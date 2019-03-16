Dubai: Al Wahda will attempt a defence of their title in the Arabian Gulf Cup when they take on Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the final on March 22 at Al Ain’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 8.30pm kick-off.

Defending champions Al Wahda earned an easy 4-1 win against Bani Yas late on Friday to book their rightful place against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, who had eased past Al Nasr in the tiebreaker a day earlier after being tied 1-1 at full-time.

Playing before their home fans, Al Wahda took the lead in the very second minute when Khalil Ebrahim found the net. The visitors levelled the score ten minutes later when Pedro Conde found the mark following a defensive lapse from Al Wahda.

Tied 1-1 at half-time, the Clarets went clear when Sebastian Tagliabue scored after Leonardo de Souza’s shot hit the framework and the rebound landed at his feet a minute from the hour mark.

The hosts put the issue beyond doubt in the 83rd minute when Brazilian de Souza’s strike from the edge of the box nestled into the far corner of Al Hammadi’s goal.

Al Wahda made it 4-1 in the 88th minute when Tagliabue got his second after accepting a through ball from Esmail Mattar.